The Latest: Arpaio tells AP he appreciates Trump’s pardon

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump pardoning former Phoenix metro sheriff Joe Arpaio (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells The Associated Press that he appreciates Donald Trump pardoning him after his recent federal conviction and says he’ll always stand by the president.

Arpaio talked to the AP by phone while he was eating dinner at an Italian restaurant on Friday. He says he is thankful for the work his legal team did in securing the pardon. He plans to discuss his case more next week.

He said he learned of the pardon after the papers absolving the conviction were mailed to one of his lawyers.

He also said he’s not ruling out a return to the political arena. Arpaio says he’s going to be “very active.”

Arpaio was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying a judge’s orders that he stop conducting immigration patrols. He was facing the prospect of jail time at his sentencing in October.

______

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County was a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon.

The action came several days after Trump, at a rally in downtown Phoenix, strongly hinted that he intended to issue a pardon.

Arpaio became linked to Trump during the campaign for their hardline immigration views.

He was convicted of a misdemeanor for intentionally defying a judge’s order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Both politicians questioned the authenticity of then-President Barack Obama’s birth certificate and have a similar history in sparring with judges.