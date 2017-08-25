Myanmar: Attacks on police, border guards kill at least 12

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar say Muslim militants armed with guns and machetes attacked Myanmar security forces at several police and border outposts overnight in a troubled northern state. They say 12 deaths are confirmed and casualties are still being tallied.

The attacks began hours after a commission led by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan recommended the government improve economic development and social justice in Rakhine state to resolve violence between Buddhists and the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The office of the nation’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on its Facebook page that the attacks were intended to coincide with the report.

Local police said the simultaneous attacks targeted at least 26 outposts. Five border guard police and seven armed attackers were killed, police said, with casualties still being counted.