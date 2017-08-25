Open
Friday, August 25, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Mayweather, McGregor ready to rumble in much-hyped fight

Julian Edelman injured in Patriots’ 30-28 win over Lions

Seahawks win 26-13; Chiefs’ Ware sprains right knee

Stanton homers twice as Marlins rally past Padres 8-6

Tigers’ Cabrera banned 7 games, Yankees’ Sanchez 4 for fight

Players Weekend means Yankees break with uniform tradition

Johnson, Spieth, Fowler part of logjam at Northern Trust

Sharapova-Halep at US Open; Federer-Nadal could be semifinal

Rice football players check on status of Hurricane Harvey

