AP Top International News at 12:15 a.m. EDT
2017-08-25
North Korea fires 3 short-range missiles; US says tests fail
Yellen defends bank regulations passed after 2008 crisis
IS militants push back advancing Syrian troops near Raqqa
Venezuela’s Maduro vows to punish opponents for US sanctions
US urges Myanmar to avoid reprisals after attacks kills 89
Official: Embattled ex-PM flees Thailand ahead of verdict
Calm returns after 30 die in India riots over guru verdict
Draghi urges cooperation to combat anti-globalization
UN official: Half of trapped Raqqa population are children