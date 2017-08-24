Zimbabwe’s 1st lady was combative long before assault case

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is again in the spotlight after South Africa granted her diplomatic immunity despite an alleged attack on a young model in Johannesburg.

Grace Mugabe is known for having a fiery character and political ambitions. It is not clear how the scandal will impact the first lady, whose maneuvers have stirred speculation that she wants to succeed her 93-year-old husband.

She has described herself as the “mother of the nation.” Her scoldings of top figures in her husband’s government have earned her the nickname “Dr. Stop It.”

State-run media have been largely silent about the assault allegations.

Mugabe has not appeared in public since returning to Zimbabwe. She could join her husband Friday at a scheduled appearance at an agricultural show in the capital.