US agency didn’t investigate ‘invasive’ Nebraska exams

The federal agency charged with stopping workplace discrimination declined to investigate a complaint alleging female Nebraska State Patrol officers had to undergo sexually invasive medical exams.

According to a June letter to attorneys representing trooper Brienne Splittgerber, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled that she waited too long to file a complaint alleging she was forced to expose her vagina to a doctor during mandatory pre-employment physicals.

The commission said it had no authority to investigate the exams, which prompted criticism after they were detailed in a lawsuit filed by Splittgerber this month.

Splittgerber argued in the federal complaint that her delay in filing came because patrol leaders ignored her concerns for 2 ½ years after she was examined in 2014 and failed to take action.