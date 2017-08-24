Trump attacks GOP leaders over debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is attacking Republican Congressional leaders over debt ceiling negotiations.

On Twitter on Thursday, Trump says he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach legislation to increase the country’s borrowing limit to a bill related to veterans. Trump said they didn’t do it and “now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up.”

The government has enough money to pay its bills until Sept. 29. After that, Congress would have to give permission for the government to borrow more money to meet its obligations.

McConnell did not respond to questions about Trump’s comments Thursday.

McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared together in Kentucky this week. Both said they expected the debt ceiling would be raised.