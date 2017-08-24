The Latest: Police deploy outside court for Thai PM verdict

BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on xxxxxxx (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Thousands of police are deployed outside Thailand’s Supreme Court ahead of a verdict expected Friday in the trial of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Yingluck could face up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted of negligence in implementing a rice subsidy program that is alleged to have lost billions of dollars.

Her government was ousted in a coup in 2014 and the criminal case is considered an attempt to crush the powerful political machine founded by Yingluck’s brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in an earlier coup.

Yingluck urged her supports to stay away from the court but thousands still were expected.

If convicted, Yingluck has the right to appeal.