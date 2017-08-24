Mets’ Conforto dislocates shoulder after swinging in the 5th

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder Thursday, collapsing in pain after swinging at a pitch.

The All-Star slugger was hurt in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, yet another blow to a team beset by injuries all season and now out of contention.

“It turns your stomach,” manager Terry Collins said. “A player was having a tremendous year and really making a name for himself. To go down like that and that kind of injury is tough to watch.”

With two outs and runners on first and second, Conforto swung through a 95 mph fastball by Robbie Ray. He collapsed and grabbed his shoulder. Conforto stayed down for about 40 seconds before being helped to his feet by Collins, trainer Ray Ramirez and a member of the coaching staff.

Brandon Nimmo replaced Conforto and was called out on strikes.

Drafted 10th overall by the Mets in 2014, Conforto is batting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs this season.

“I can’t go out there and predict that,” Collins responded when asked if Conforto’s season was over. “I’ll just let the doctors tell us what’s going on.”

The 24-year-old had an MRI after the game.

“He’s been the heart of this team all year,” rookie Dominic Smith said. “He’s worked so hard and for him to get hurt like that is definitely a blow to the team. It’s a blow to our spirits and emotionally you feel for him.”