China criticizes US trade probe as protectionism

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has criticized a U.S. decision to launch a trade probe of Beijing’s technology policy as a violation of the global trading system and said it will “resolutely defend” any Chinese companies that are hurt.

A Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday the probe announced by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer improperly applies U.S. law instead of international rules to trade.

Lighthizer announced this week his office would launch an investigation requested by President Donald Trump into whether Beijing improperly requires foreign companies to hand over technology as a condition of market access.

Gao said, “We are strongly dissatisfied with this unilateral and protectionist practice and will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese side and Chinese enterprises.”