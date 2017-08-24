APNewsBreak: Last US county gets insurer for health exchange

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lone county currently at risk of going uncovered on the federal health law’s insurance exchanges has landed an insurer.

The Associated Press has learned that CareSource will step up to provide health insurance coverage in Paulding County, Ohio, in 2018. The company and state Department of Insurance plan to announce the arrangement later Thursday.

The most recent national analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation identified Paulding, in northwest Ohio just south of Toledo, as the final county at risk of lacking a provider when 2018 signups begin Nov. 1.

Earlier this year, well over 40 mostly rural counties faced the prospect of having no options for their exchanges. Insurers who withdrew cited steep losses and uncertainly over the future of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.