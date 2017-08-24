Thursday, August 24, 2017
AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT
2017-08-24
The Latest: Clerk just happy to have touched winning ticket
Changes coming to US protected lands, but details unknown
Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot
Harvey’s perfect storm recipe: Warm water, calm air up high
Bay area leaders strive to protect speech, prevent violence
Amazon to cut prices on Whole Foods staples like eggs, beef
Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits
Judge tosses suits over ‘100 percent Parmesan’ claims