AP Top News at 1:33 a.m. EDT
2017-08-24
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling ‘mess’
More evacuations as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas
Thai court to issue arrest warrant after ex-PM doesn’t show
Florida executes convicted double-murderer using new drug
Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot
Kushner’s Mideast peace push met with Palestinian skepticism
Amazon to cut prices on Whole Foods staples like eggs, beef
Taylor Swift releases new song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’
‘Cheers’ actor, radio host Jay Thomas dies at 69
Bookies will lose millions if McGregor knocks out Mayweather