10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. A DAY LATER, AN ABOUT-FACE

Within a 24-hour span, Trump delivers one speech in which he tears into the media and members of his own party, and a second in which he calls for national unity and love.

2. ‘COMMUNITY RECOVERY TOWN HALL’ IN THE OFFING

Angry and upset Charlottesville residents are getting a chance to talk with city officials about a white nationalist rally that devolved into deadly violence.

3. SOMEONE’S WAKING UP RICH

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers and carrying a jackpot of $758.7 million has been sold in Watertown, Massachusetts.

4. QATAR RESTORES FULL DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH IRAN

The move disregards the demands of Arab nations now locked in a regional dispute with the energy-rich country that it lessen its ties to Tehran.

5. US NAVY: BODY FOUND BY MALAYSIA NOT ONE OF MISSING

Divers have found remains in flooded compartments of the USS John S. McCain, which is docked at Singapore’s naval base, but the Navy has not disclosed specifics.

6. MANY ADDICTS SEEKING OPIOID RECOVERY FIND RELAPSE, FRAUD

Authorities say South Florida, long a U.S. hub of the substance abuse recovery industry, has become a focal point for rampant insurance fraud that relies on keeping addicts hooked.

7. HARVEY REGAINS STRENGTH

The tropical storm crawls toward the Texas Gulf Coast amid forecasts it could become a hurricane by landfall later this week, dumping heavy rain and raising the threat of flooding.

8. SUSPECT DETAINED IN CONNECTION WITH NETHERLANDS THREAT

The U.S. band Allah-Las had to cancel a gig in Rotterdam at the last minute after Spanish police tipped Dutch authorities off about a terror threat.

9. STAR WARS TOY LAUNCH TO UNVEIL NEW ‘LAST JEDI’ CHARACTER

BB-8-happy fans are about to get a glimpse at a new character as a part of a marketing rollout of toys and products inspired by the film.

10. DODGERS PITCHER GOES FROM PERFECT TO LOSER

Rich Hill’s bid for a perfect game was spoiled by a leadoff error in the ninth inning and then he lost his no-hitter on a Josh Harrison homer in the 10th in the Pirates’ stunning 1-0 win.