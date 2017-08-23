FDNY: Empty NJ Transit train derails in Penn Station

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials in New York City say an empty commuter train has derailed inside Penn Station.

Officials say a conductor was the only person on board the New Jersey Transit train when it derailed around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Midtown Manhattan station. No injuries have been reported.

There’s no immediate indication on how the derailment could affect the morning commute on Amtrak, NJ Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and the city’s subway lines.

The derailment occurred on Track 4 at Penn Station, where repair work that started earlier this summer is still underway.