Dozens missing as boat carrying 70 people sinks in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in northern Brazil say a boat carrying 70 has sunk on a major river, with at least seven dead and dozens missing.

The public security office of the state of Para said Wednesday that 25 people made it to the shore and seven bodies were recovered. The rest are missing.

Authorities say the boat was traveling on the Xingu River when it sank late Tuesday. The cause isn’t immediately clear.

Folha de S. Paulo says the vessel left Monday night from Santarem and was heading to Vitoria do Xingu.

Travel by river is common in Brazil’s northern states, which include the Amazon rainforest and have relatively fewer major roads.