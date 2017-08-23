Baby found dead in car parked in P&G parking lot in Ohio

MASON, Ohio (AP) — A baby girl has been found dead in a car parked in a Procter & Gamble employee parking lot in Ohio.

The chief investigator for the Warren County Coroner’s Office says the 15-month-old was found around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the P&G parking lot in Mason, about 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Doyle Burke says it appears the mother, who is a P&G employee, left the baby unattended in her car seat all day while she was at work. He says she called 911 when she found the girl.

It’s unclear if the mother will face any charges. Authorities have not released her name.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Cincinnati-based consumer products giant P&G says in a statement that “our thoughts and prayers are with the affected family.”