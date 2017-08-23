Open
Close
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches

Wrapped: Charlottesville covers Confederate statues in black

Lucky numbers for $700M Powerball jackpot drawn

Federal judge again tosses out Texas voter ID law

Sandbags, plywood, generators: Texas coast braces for Harvey

Supporters want Colin Kaepernick signed by NFL season start

Taylor Swift ends intrigue, announces new album in November

Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off

Hill loses no-hit try on HR in 10th, Pirates top Dodgers 1-0

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.