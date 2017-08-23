Afghan official: Taliban suicide car bombing kills 5 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a Taliban suicide car bomber has targeted a military convoy in southern Helmand province, killing at least five people.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the explosion also wounded 38 other people. He says the attack took place on Wednesday in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the claim in his twitter account.

Zwak says initial reports show that those killed included a small girl and two soldiers. He expressed fears that the death toll could rise further.

He says the attack took place near the police chief headquarters. Local TV footage shows several military Humvees, which the Afghan army also has, destroyed as a result of the attack.