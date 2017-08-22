Sold out or not, Vegas will party during Mayweather-McGregor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor isn’t a sellout, but that’s not stopping Las Vegas from putting on its party hat.

Sin City’s nightclubs have booked a long list of celebrities — including one of the fighters — and high-rolling gamblers and VIPs have snagged some of the most luxurious accommodations in town, and boxing-themed cocktails have even been concocted for the occasion.

The social media-fueled Saturday night fight at the T-Mobile Arena will be a weekend-long, city-wide affair, though in some respects, it may not tip the scales as much as Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.