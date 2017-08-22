Navies search for 10 US sailors as 7th Fleet review ordered

SINGAPORE (AP) — Three navies searched Southeast Asian waters for 10 missing U.S. sailors for a second day as the Navy ordered a broad investigation into the performance of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided east of Singapore.

Aircraft from the USS America and ships and aircraft from the navies of Malaysia and Singapore were focusing their search Tuesday on an area east of the city-state where the two vessels collided early the day before at an approach to a busy shipping lane.

The destroyer is now docked at Singapore’s naval base and the 7th Fleet said the McCain’s crew is emptying compartments that flooded when the collision ruptured its hull.

It was the second major collision in two months involving the 7th Fleet.