Cosby asks for new lawyers ahead of sexual assault retrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby is back in court asking for new lawyers ahead of his sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old comedian ignored reporters’ shouted questions as he entered the courthouse near Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It’s Cosby’s first time in court since a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home.

Cosby wants a judge to sign off on a new legal team that includes Tom Mesereau (MES’-eh-row), the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson’s child molestation case. His old attorneys are asking to be let off the case.

Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual. The trial is scheduled for November.