Open
Close
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Trump speech in Phoenix draws big crowd, protests

The Latest: Phoenix police lob pepper spray as rally ends

The Latest: Trump says US will ‘probably’ end NAFTA

3 of 10 missing US sailors identified after warship crash

Walmart dives into voice-activated shopping with Google

Afghanistan vets reassured by Trump reversing calls for exit

Charlottesville votes to shroud statues after the violence

To E or not to E – USC didn’t in spelling Shakespeare’s name

103-year-old Cambodian woman becomes US citizen

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.