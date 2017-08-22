4 suspects in Barcelona attacks to testify in court

MADRID (AP) — Four men arrested last week for their alleged involvement in the planning or execution of attacks in and near Barcelona that killed 15 people are testifying in Spain’s National Court before a judge.

Spanish media have named the suspects as Driss Oukabir, Mohammed Aalla, Salh el Karib and Mohamed Houli Chemal.

Three of them were arrested on Aug. 17 and 18 in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll. One was arrested in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, where a house that was accidentally blown apart turned out to be a botched bomb-making workshop.

They arrived at the National Court in Madrid early Tuesday.

Younes Abouyaaqoub, who police said was in the van that killed 14 people in Barcelona’s central boulevard on Thursday, was shot dead Monday.