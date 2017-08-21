The Latest: 1 dead, 7 missing after quake hits Italy resort

ROME (AP) — The latest on an earthquake that hit the Italian resort island of Ischia (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

Italian officials say one person has died and seven people are unaccounted for after a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the resort island of Ischia late Monday.

Giovanni Vittozzi of the carabinieri’s civil protection department tells Italy’s Sky TG24 that several buildings in Ischia’s Casamicciola town have collapsed. He says one woman was killed and seven people are unaccounted for.

He says the Rizzoli hospital has been evacuated, except for patients on respirators.