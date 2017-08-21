Military-style Christian sect leader charged in abuse case

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A leader of a New Mexico military-style Christian sect is facing dozens of child sexual abuse charges in a case authorities say in connected to widespread abuse by the religious commune.

Peter Green of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in the remote community of Fence Lake, New Mexico, faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed August 15. In addition, sect members Deborah Green, Joshua Green and Stacey Miller also face various charges ranging from child abuse, bribery and not reporting a birth.

KOAT-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Qtcsnr) all four were arrested Sunday. Sheriff Tony Mace told the station that his office began investigating the group last year after two members claimed they had escaped the commune in the sparsely populated area of mostly ranchland. The escapees told deputies that Deborah Green and Stacey Miller allowed Miller’s 12-year-old son to die of the flu in 2014, Mace said.

Miller faces one count each of intentional abuse of a child age 12-18, bribery of a witness and not reporting a birth.

In a statement, the group said allegations “are totally false” and similar to others the group has faced over the years.

“We don’t know who all the accusers are, but the accusations are just re-runs of old lies that have been investigated and shown to be malicious attacks against a legitimate ministry, time and again,” the statement said.

Deborah Green, and her husband, James, are the “generals” who command their army to spread Christian ideals throughout the world, the group’s website said. She faces one count of intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Joshua Green is charged with not reporting the birth of his son to the state.

The Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps describes itself as a group that is “aggressive and revolutionary for Jesus” and provides a free spiritual “ammo pack” to anyone who writes. Photos of members show them in military-style clothing and on missions in Africa.

Its website is laced with anti-Semitic language and anti-gay tirades about same sex marriage.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps as a hate group.

The group has its origins in Sacramento, California, after Deborah and James Green founded “Free Love Ministries” but garnered media attention for its unique beliefs and its communal houses.

In 1986, a sect member died of malaria while on a mission in Malawi, sparking criticism of the sect from his family.

A 2012 National Geographic Television show “Escaped a Cult” documented a mother and daughter who said they were taught to “surrender their free will” before they left.

The group fled California and later resurfaced near El Paso, Texas, and then in western New Mexico.