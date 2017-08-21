LA Times ousts editor-publisher and other top managers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times’ parent company is bringing in a new publisher, editor and other top newsroom managers in a shake-up it says is part of a plan to move one of the nation’s flagship newspapers more quickly into the digital age.

The Times (http://lat.ms/2vT6uYT ) reported Monday that its Chicago-based parent company, Tronc, named veteran media executive Ross Levinsohn as the newspaper’s new publisher

Jim Kirk was named interim editor. He was until last week the Chicago Sun-Times’ editor and publisher.

The two replace Davan Maharaj, a 28-year veteran of the newspaper who had held both titles.

Tronc Chief Executive Justin C. Dearborn says the changes are part of a plan to move the newspaper more quickly into the digital age.

Levinsohn is former president of Fox Interactive Media.

