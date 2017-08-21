Giants WR Beckham hurts leg in first half against Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has left their game at Cleveland after injuring his lower left leg.

Beckham, one of the NFL’s best players, caught an 18-yard pass and immediately had his legs cut out by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who drove his shoulder in the wide receiver’s left leg. Beckham popped up, ripped off his helmet and slammed it in frustration. After taking a knee, he walked off slowly and glared menacingly at Cleveland’s defensive huddle.

Beckham spent a few minutes on the bench before heading to the locker room. TV cameras captured him dropping to his knees on the floor.

The Giants said Beckham sustained a sprained ankle. He was also checked and cleared for a concussion.

Beckham caught 101 passes and scored 10 touchdowns last season. He’s entering his fourth season. He has 288 career receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 TDs.

____

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL