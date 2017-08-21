Eclipse watchers: ‘Really, really, really awesome’

Reaction to the total solar eclipse in the U.S.:

“The show has just begun, people! What a gorgeous day! Isn’t this great, people?” — Jim Todd, a director at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Salem, Oregon.

“It made me all teary-eyed. It was just so momentous. Just really cool — and very pretty.” — Robyn Mason, who watched with her husband, Greg, at the Lincoln Saltdogs minor league baseball game in Lincoln, Nebraska.

___

“Oh God, Oh, that was amazing. That was better than any photo.” — Joe Dellinger of Houston who set up a telescope on the Capitol lawn in Jefferson City, Missouri.

___

“It’s really, really, really, really awesome.” Nine-year-old Cami Smith in Beverly Beach, Oregon.

___ “Everybody still got excited and cheered. It doesn’t matter if it was really a total eclipse or not. Everybody came together.” — Kimberly Boone, who watched a partial eclipse from the roof of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.

___

“It’s almost like time slows down. It’s only two minutes and you want to savor it, every little moment of it because it’s only two minutes long. I can’t wait until the next one.” — Andrew Pattison of Los Angeles, who watched in Salem, Oregon.

___

“We were lucky the clouds broke. They moved in for a couple of minutes, but we got just a clean break. Perfect timing.” — Russell Roberts in Kansas City, Missouri.

___

“It’s like nothing else you will ever see or ever do, It can be religious. It makes you feel insignificant, like you’re just a speck in the whole scheme of things.” — amateur astronomer Mike O’Leary of San Diego in Casper, Wyoming.

___

“It was amazing. It looked like a banana peel, like a glowing banana peel which is kind of hard to describe and imagine but it was super cool.” — Allie Stern, a junior at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

___

“I don’t think many people get to say that they got a total eclipse on their birthday. So, I think I feel pretty special because of it.” — Lillian Thompson, who celebrated her 32nd birthday by watching the eclipse outside Chicago’s Adler Planetarium.

___

“It was just as spectacular watching how quickly it got bright and everything came back to life again.” — Allen Winzler, of Cincinnati, who came to Hopkinsville, Kentucky with his wife and daughters.