BHP Billiton returns to black with $6.7 billion profit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Anglo-Australian miner, BHP Billiton, has reported a return to black with a $6.7 billion annual profit a year after the company’s worst ever full-year result and says it wants to sell its U.S. shale oil assets.

The Melbourne, Australia-based company’s turnaround from the $6.4 billion loss for the year through June 2016, was built on high prices for iron ore and coal build on Chinese demand. That result was hit by a $4.9 billion write down in the value of BHP’s U.S. shale oil assets plus a costly dam disaster in Brazil.

The company said Tuesday its net debt fell $10 billion to $16.3 billion.

BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie describes the result as a “very strong financial year.”