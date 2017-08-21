AP Top Entertainment News at 12:14 a.m. EDT
2017-08-21
A reptilian tail? A solar eclipse. Taylor Swift teases fans
Coroner: Jerry Lewis death was from end-stage heart disease
Jerry Lewis, Hollywood survivor, showman, dies at 91
Cosby seeks new legal team ahead of sexual assault retrial
Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis knew how to laugh and cry
The Latest: White House praises Lewis for comedy, charity
Box Office Top 20: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ hits No. 1
Dudamel tour of US cancelled amid feud with Venezuela govt