10 Things to Know for Today

1. US DESTROYER COLLIDES WITH TANKER, 10 SAILORS MISSING

The USS John S. McCain suffers damage to its port side in the second accident involving a ship from the Navy’s 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months.

2. MILLIONS IN US PREPARE TO WATCH MOON BLOT OUT SUN

Monday’s total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states, starting near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 1:16 p.m. EDT

3. WHO CRIED AS HARD AS HE LAUGHED

Jerry Lewis — the manic performer whose pratfalls led him to stardom, and who later found new fame as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons — dies at 91.

4. VEHICLE RAMS BUS STOPS IN FRANCE

A motive for the attack is not known yet, but it comes just days after van attacks in Spain killed 14.

5. US, SOUTH KOREA START DRILLS AMID NKOREA TENSIONS

Pyongyang decries the largely computer simulated war games as an invasion rehearsal.

6. MANHUNT EXPANDS FOR LAST SUSPECTED CELL MEMBER IN SPAIN ATTACKS

Police search northeastern region bordering France for the man suspected of driving the van that ran over and killed 13 people and injured 120.

7. WHAT FAILS TO SLOW DOWN MCCAIN

The GOP senator, undergoing brain cancer treatments, has meanwhile discussed a development project with local mayors, given a radio interview and outlined a military strategy for Afghanistan.

8. PROSECUTORS: FATAL STABBING WAS PART OF SEXUAL FANTASY

The killing of a Chicago hairstylist was linked to a sexual fantasy hatched online between a Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee, an assistant state attorney says.

9. CHINA TO RELAUNCH WORLD’S FASTEST BULLET TRAINS

China first ran trains at 350 kilometers (217 miles) per hour in August 2008, but later cut speeds back after a two-train wreck.

10. WHY LONDON’S BIG BEN WILL FALL SILENT

After 12 deep bongs Monday, repair work will keep the bell from ringing until 2021.