Verlander, Maeda have dueling no-hitters through 5 innings

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers and Kenta Maeda of the Los Angeles Dodgers have made it through the fifth inning with dueling no-hitters Sunday.

Maeda hasn’t allowed baserunner. Verlander retired the first 13 Los Angeles hitters before walking Yasiel Puig on a full count in the fifth.

Verlander has struck out eight against the team with the best record in the major leagues. Maeda has six strikeouts.

The closest either team has come to a hit was a line drive by Corey Seager of the Dodgers in the fourth that was caught at the warning track by Detroit right fielder Alex Presley.