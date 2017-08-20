Totti-less Roma beats Atalanta 1-0 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Roma’s new era without Francesco Totti got off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

This is the first season in 25 years that Roma has been without Totti, who retired at the end of the last campaign.

It was also the capital club’s first match under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Aleksandar Kolarov, who was signed from Manchester City in July, scored a half-hour into his debut, sending a cheeky free kick under the wall and into the bottom right corner.

Atalanta almost leveled three minutes from time but Josip Ilicic hit Papu Gomez’s cross onto the right post from almost on the goalline.

AC Milan is one of the teams playing later, and it will be full of confidence for its match at Crotone, having beaten Shkendija 6-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.