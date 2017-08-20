Report: German writer wanted by Turkey released in Spain

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa reports that a German writer detained in Spain on a Turkish warrant has been released from jail.

Dpa cited lawyer Ilias Uyar as saying Sunday that his client Dogan Akhanli had been ordered to stay in Madrid while Turkey’s extradition request is considered.

Akhanli was arrested Saturday while on holiday in southern Spain. It wasn’t immediately clear what Akhanli is accused of.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called his Spanish counterpart Saturday urging him not to extradite Akhanli, who has German citizenship.

Akhanli emigrated to Germany in 1991 after spending years in a Turkish prison following the 1984 military coup in the country.

The German section of the writers’ associated PEN said the arrest warrant against Akhanli was politically motivated.