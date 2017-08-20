Otaegui wins Paul Lawrie Match Play for maiden title

BAD GRIESBACH, Germany (AP) — Adrian Otaegui came from behind to beat home favorite Marcel Siem 2 and 1 on Sunday, clinching the Paul Lawrie Match Play for his first European Tour title.

The Spaniard was three behind at the turn, and trailed the German by two with five holes to play. Otaegui won the 14th hole with a par and had three straight birdies on Nos. 15-17 to clinch victory.

Otaegui won six of the eight holes after the turn on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach, including the final four, to claim his first win in his 123rd event.

Johan Carlsson of Sweden defeated Spain’s Alejandro Canizares 3 and 2 to win the third-place playoff.