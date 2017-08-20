No hits till 6th: Verlander, Tigers top Maeda, Dodgers 6-1

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander and Kenta Maeda both took no-hitters into the sixth inning, but only the Detroit star was able to keep his outstanding performance going as the Tigers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Sunday.

Verlander (9-8) allowed a home run to Curtis Granderson in the sixth. But shortly after his no-hit bid ended, the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the inning against Maeda. The Los Angeles right-hander retired the first 15 Detroit batters before allowing five hits in the sixth.

The homer by Granderson was one of only two hits off Verlander. He walked one and struck out nine in eight innings.

Maeda (11-5) was pulled after the sixth inning and lost for the first time in seven starts.

The Tigers snapped a six-game skid and halted a six-game winning streak by the Dodgers.

Verlander has pitched two no-hitters in his career. He retired the first 13 Los Angeles hitters, taming the team with by far the best record in the major leagues. He walked Yasiel Puig on a full count in the fifth, and Granderson’s drive to right field an inning later hit the pole for a homer.

The only other hitter to reach base against Verlander was Austin Barnes, who singled in the eighth.

John Hicks lined a clean single to left-center to lead off the bottom of the sixth and break up Maeda’s perfect game. Andrew Romine followed with a double, and Dixon Machado hit a two-run double that put the Tigers up 2-1.

Justin Upton added a two-run homer later in the inning.

Verlander, who has been the subject of trade speculation for several weeks, waved to the crowd as he entered the dugout after the top of the eighth.

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run double in the eighth to make it 6-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain) is expected to pitch a three-inning simulated game Monday. … 1B Cody Bellinger sat out after spraining his right ankle Saturday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (14-1) takes the mound at Pittsburgh on Monday night against RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8) of the Pirates.

Tigers: Detroit has Monday off before hosting the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. LHP Matthew Boyd (5-6) starts the opener of that series against RHP Masahiro Tanaka (8-10).