Henrik Stenson closed with 64 to win at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Henrik Stenson won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, closing with a 6-under 64 for a one-stroke victory in the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion finished at 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club, breaking the course’s 72-hole record set by Carl Pettersson in 2008 and matched last year by Si Woo Kim.

The Swede earned $1,044,000 and 500 postseason points for his first victory since the 2016 British Open. He took control with four birdies in a five-hole stretch of the back nine.

Ollie Schniederjans shot a 64 to finish second. Webb Simpson was 18 under after a 67.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf