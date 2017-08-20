‘Gladbach beats Cologne, Frankfurt held on Boateng’s return

BERLIN (AP) — Nico Elvedi’s first goal in 47 Bundesliga games for Borussia Moenchengladbach was enough to beat Cologne 1-0 in the Rhine derby on Sunday.

The Swiss defender ran the length of the pitch to reach Ibrahima Traore’s cross and score through Cologne ‘keeper Timo Horn’s legs at the start of the second half.

Elvedi also produced a goal-saving tackle to prevent Jhon Cordoba from equalizing on his league debut for Cologne. Cordoba, who joined from Mainz as a replacement for Anthony Modeste, is Cologne’s most expensive signing with a reported fee of 17 million euros ($20 million).

Cordoba missed a couple of chances in the first half, and kept going in the second as the visitors refused to give up.

Both sides could have scored in a frenetic finale but Elvedi’s strike proved enough for the home side.

___

BOATENG IS BACK

Kevin-Prince Boateng made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt but was unable to inspire the team to victory on his Bundesliga return in a 0-0 draw at Freiburg.

Boateng came on in the second half. Frankfurt signed the former Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke midfielder on Friday after he left Spanish side Las Palmas by mutual consent.

Frankfurt dominated the first half with 10 attempts on goal compared to the home side’s one. Tim Kleindienst thought he’d scored for Freiburg but the goal was ruled out after video analysis showed Florian Niederlechner – who provided the assist – was offside.

Freiburg improved and Nils Petersen might have won it, only for his late effort to be deflected wide.