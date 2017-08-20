Open
Close
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Boldin abruptly retires 2 weeks after signing with Bills

Bell powers Pirates past Cards 6-3 in Little League Classic

No hits till 6th: Verlander, Tigers top Maeda, Dodgers 6-1

US beats Europe in Solheim Cup 16 1/2-11 1/2 in Iowa

NBA investigating Lakers amid George tampering allegation

NFL, Electronic Arts unveil Madden ’18 competition

America still in turmoil a year after Kaepernick’s protest

Henrik Stenson closes with 64 to win at Wyndham

Muguruza, Dimitrov get their 1st Cincinnati titles

Rookie Conner stars in Steelers’ 17-13 win over Falcons

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.