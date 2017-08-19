Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — American Indian tribes nationwide will be observing the eclipse in similar and not-so-similar ways.

Some will ignore Monday’s passing of the moon over the sun. Others might watch while praying for an anticipated renewal.

Those in prime viewing spots are welcoming visitors with storytelling, food and celebration.

Many tribes revere the sun and moon as cultural deities, great sources of power and giver of life.

Bobbieann Baldwin, a Navajo citizen, says she’ll be inside her home with the shades drawn. In Navajo culture, an eclipse is an intimate moment in which the sun is reborn and tribal members are urged not to look.

She says she and her children will be in their living room meditating and reflecting.

The eclipse coincides with the Crow Tribe’s annual parade dance, marking the Montana tribe’s new year.