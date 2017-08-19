Man United thrashes Swansea in 2nd straight 4-0 win

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Manchester United swept to its second straight 4-0 win to start the Premier League season by thrashing Swansea on Saturday, with Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all scoring again for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Center back Eric Bailly gave United the lead on the stroke of halftime with a close-range strike at a corner, and the visitors were comfortable in the second half before running amok in the final 10 minutes.

Lukaku slotted home in the 80th from a pass by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who then set up Pogba to deftly chip goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 82nd.

Martial, on as a substitute, scored United’s third goal in a devastating five-minute span when he finished a counter-attack with a low shot into the corner.

Eight goals scored and two clean sheets makes for an encouraging start to the season for Mourinho, who has built an imposing and clinical team that looks equipped to challenge for the title.

This wasn’t the fast-paced United that demolished West Ham at Old Trafford on the opening weekend until the final 10 minutes, when Swansea’s defense opened up. The Welsh team, which sold its star player Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton this week, has beaten United twice in August in the last three years.

The only time Swansea seriously threatened United was in the third minute when Jordan Ayew broke clear thanks to a fortunate ricochet, cut into the area and curled an attempted cross — with the outside of his right foot — against the crossbar.

Phil Jones also struck the bar in the ninth minute for United with an effort that came off his shoulder from Juan Mata’s inswinging free kick.