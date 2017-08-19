Kyle Busch completes Bristol sweep with 20th win at track

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — It’s Bristol Motor Speedway and Kyle Busch practically owns the place.

Busch swept the weekend for the second time in his career by winning the Monster Energy Cup Series race Saturday night. He also won in the Truck Series on Wednesday night and the Xfintiy Series on Friday night. He’s the only driver to pull of the sweep, and he also did it in 2010.

Busch won for the 40th time in the Cup Series, sixth time at Bristol in Cup, and second time this season. All told, he’s won 20 times across NASCAR’s national series at the Tennessee bullring.

Erik Jones settled for second, a spot short of what the rookie believes he needs to guarantee himself a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs. Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth were third and fourth as Joe Gibbs Racing took the win and two other spots inside the top four, while all four drivers were in Toyotas.

UP NEXT: NASCAR’s top series is off next weekend for the final break of the season. The Cup Series resumes at Darlington Raceway for the Sept. 3 race that celebrates throwback eras of NASCAR.

