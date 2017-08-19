Helicopter crew had life vests, air bottles during crash

HONOLULU (AP) — All five crew members aboard a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed over the Pacific had life vests and an air bottle for underwater breathing. But Army officials and rescuers searching turbulent waters off Hawaii had not seen signs of life as of late Friday.

Master Sgt. Peter Mayes says crews of Black Hawk helicopters undergo underwater crash and survival training before they come to Hawaii. He says soldiers simulate being on board a helicopter that’s crashed into the water and learn how to free themselves.

Army officials have spent days sifting through chunks of helicopter debris since the aircraft crashed during nighttime training on Tuesday.

Two Black Hawk UH-60 crews were training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield when communications were lost with one of the aircraft.