Saturday, August 19, 2017
Saturday, August 19, 2017

AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

‘Free speech rally’ cut short after massive counterprotest

Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch

Suspect in killings of 2 Fla. officers arrested at bar

Numbers drawn for Powerball jackpot, estimated at $535M

Trump to visit Marine base in Yuma before Phoenix rally

Researchers find wreckage of WWII-era USS Indianapolis

The Latest: About 20 protesters linger near Dallas cemetery

Duke University removes damaged Robert E. Lee statue

The past is still present in a changing Virginia

