Moldauer out to early lead at US gymnastics championships

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yul Moldauer raced out to an early lead at the 2017 U.S. Gymnastics championships, putting together six steady routines Thursday night to open up a sizable gap over reigning NCAA all-around champion Akash Modi and give him some serious momentum in his attempt to lock down a spot on the world championship team this fall.

Moldauer, who won the 2016 NCAA all-around title at Oklahoma and the American Cup earlier this year, posted a score of 86.650, nearly two points clear of Modi at 84.700.

Allan Bower, a teammate of Moldauer’s at Oklahoma, is third. Donnell Whittenburg, an Olympic alternate last summer searching to regain the form that made him an all-around finalist at the 2015 world championships, struggled on pommel horse but finished with a flourish. His 15.000 on still rings moved him into fourth. The final round is Saturday night.