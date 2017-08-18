Former Uber CEO lashes out at VC firm suing company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is skewering a lawsuit filed by a former ally, describing it as a malicious attempt to sever his remaining ties to the ride-hailing service that he co-founded.

Kalanick lashed out in legal documents filed late Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed against Uber last week by one of its major investors and a former Kalanick supporter, Benchmark Capital.

The Silicon Valley venture capital firm alleges Kalanick is manipulating Uber’s board in a scheme to bring him back as the company’s CEO. That’s a job he surrendered under pressure from Benchmark and other investors in late June.

After his resignation as CEO, Kalanick re-appointed himself to Uber’s board as part of special powers he was granted in 2016. Benchmark now wants those powers taken away.