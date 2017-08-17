The Latest: South Africa ‘red alert’ on Zimbabwe first lady

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Latest on the assault allegation against Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

South Africa’s police minister says a “red alert” has been issued to prevent Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe from leaving the country before she settles the accusation that she assaulted a young model.

The African News Agency reports that Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said that all borders have been notified not to permit Mugabe from leaving the country until the matter is resolved.

South African authorities are debating whether to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity which Zimbabwe’s government has requested.

___

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa as his wife is accused of assaulting a young model.

Mugabe flew into Pretoria with his entourage late Wednesday night, apparently to help his wife with the ongoing scandal. The Zimbabwean president arrived early for a regional summit of southern African nations.

The model who accuses Zimbabwe’s first lady of assault has been offered help by a prominent lawyer who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius.

Gerrie Nel, a former state prosecutor who now works as a private prosecutor for AfriForum, an organization that primarily represents the rights of South Africa’s white Afrikaner minority, said he will offer legal help to Gabriella Engels, the 20-year-old woman who filed a complaint of assault against Grace Mugabe.