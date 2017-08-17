Grammy-winning singer arrested for bringing drugs into Guam

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Grammy Award-winning singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband were arrested in Guam and charged with illegal drug possession.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wdFrZF ) that Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency dogs sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana Tuesday as the two arrived on the island for a benefit concert at a school.

Court documents state crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue were in the singer’s belongings.

Elliman-Alexander, 65, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on board an aircraft, a first-degree felony.

Allen Alexander is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

The two were released on $10,000 personal recognizance bonds, but they can’t leave Guam without permission from the court.