Danish police look for body in missing journalist case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen police say they are looking for a body in the case of a Swedish journalist missing since a trip on a home-built submarine.

Chief investigator Jens Moeller Jensen says “it is our clear presumption that we are looking for a dead person.”

Moeller Jensen said in a YouTube clip released Thursday by the Copenhagen police that “we are still missing a corpse.” He said Danish divers were searching areas in the Oresund Strait off southern Copenhagen and Swedish colleagues have been searching their coast line by helicopter.

Submarine owner Peter Madsen was questioned after his homemade UC3 Nautilus sub sank Friday. Police later arrested the Dane on preliminary manslaughter charges in the disappearance of 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall. Madsen has denied having anything to do with her vanishing.